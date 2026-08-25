What is Scoutly AI about?

Scoutly is a Sports Betting Analysis platform powered by intensive data analysis and artificial intelligence. It provides up-to-date analysis of sports betting markets and odds, offering data-driven betting picks for any market listed on the website.

What makes Scoutly AI unique?

Scoutly's unique feature is its reliance on intensive data analysis and AI to generate accurate betting picks, making it a valuable tool for users seeking data-driven decisions in sports betting.

What's next for Scoutly AI?

Soon, only holders of $SCOUT, the native token of the Scoutly ecosystem, will be able to access the tools and picks on Scoutly.gg.

What can Scoutly AI be used for?

Scoutly AI can be used for analyzing sports betting markets, providing up-to-date odds analysis, and offering data-driven betting picks for various markets listed on the platform.

How much is Scoutly AI worth right now?

Scoutly AI is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 18.69% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is SCOUT going up or down today?

SCOUT has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Analytics,Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Scoutly AI today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling SCOUT.

What makes Scoutly AI different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Analytics,Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, SCOUT offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much SCOUT exists in the market?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Scoutly AI's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦23.1118001047033777152000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.