What is Scorpio about?

Scorpio, the Scorpion ????, captures the intense and transformative energy of mid-autumn, from mid-October to mid-November. Known for its passion and resourcefulness, Scorpio season delves into the mysteries of life. ???? Unleash the powerful and enigmatic energy of Scorpio!

What makes Scorpio unique?

Astrofolio taps into current cultural trends by referencing memes and popular narratives within the crypto space. It allows users to speculate on or invest in cryptocurrencies based on astrological signs, which is a novel approach in the crypto space. This fusion of ancient wisdom with modern financial technology creates a unique niche for enthusiasts of both fields.

Which blockchain network does Scorpio run on?

Scorpio operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SCORPIO?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 48.17% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Scorpio belong to?

Scorpio falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Zodiac-Themed category. This classification helps investors compare SCORPIO with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Scorpio?

Its market capitalization is ₦204671046.30824875840000, placing the asset at rank #4923. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SCORPIO is currently circulating?

There are 999991345.402552 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Scorpio today?

Over the past day, SCORPIO generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Scorpio fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.