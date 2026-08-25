About Science Cult Mascot HELA is the mascot of the Decentralized Science (DeSci) movement, which aims to make science popular and fun. The mascot is inspired by the discovery of HeLa cells, a valuable and timeless finding in the history of science. The name pays tribute to Henrietta Lacks, whose cancer cells are the source of the HeLa cell line, the first immortalized human cell line and a crucial component in medical research. As an immortalized cell line, HeLa cells reproduce indefinitely under specific conditions, providing invaluable medical data to this day.

What is the real-time price of Science Cult Mascot today?

The live price of Science Cult Mascot stands at ₦, moving 4.35% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for HELA?

HELA has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Science Cult Mascot showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is HELA currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests HELA is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Science Cult Mascot?

With a market cap of ₦36299635.26374860512000, Science Cult Mascot is ranked #7093, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has HELA seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Science Cult Mascot compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦4.4241572751535303192000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence HELA's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (998947903.114202 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Desci Meme, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.