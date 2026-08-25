Schwab International Equity xStock Price Today

The live Schwab International Equity xStock (SCHFX) price today is $ 28.35, with a 1.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCHFX to USD conversion rate is $ 28.35 per SCHFX.

Schwab International Equity xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 192,293, with a circulating supply of 6.78K SCHFX. During the last 24 hours, SCHFX traded between $ 28.34 (low) and $ 28.65 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 28.91, while the all-time low was $ 24.1.

In short-term performance, SCHFX moved -0.00% in the last hour and -1.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 233.09.

Schwab International Equity xStock (SCHFX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 192.29K$ 192.29K $ 192.29K Volume (24H) $ 233.09$ 233.09 $ 233.09 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 192.29K$ 192.29K $ 192.29K Circulation Supply 6.78K 6.78K 6.78K Total Supply 6,784.146574885764 6,784.146574885764 6,784.146574885764

The current Market Cap of Schwab International Equity xStock is $ 192.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 233.09. The circulating supply of SCHFX is 6.78K, with a total supply of 6784.146574885764. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 192.29K.