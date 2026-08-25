What is the current price of Schrodi?

The live price of Schrodi (SCHRODI) is ₦2.8347782069577183024000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Schrodi positioned in the market?

Schrodi currently sits at market rank #4503, supported by a market capitalization of ₦283480537.32765805600000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of SCHRODI?

The circulating supply of SCHRODI is 100000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Schrodi?

During the last 24 hours, Schrodi traded within a range of ₦2.8623656037623408952000 (24-hour low) and ₦3.1241130860001928712000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Schrodi from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Schrodi reached an all-time high of ₦8.3570660063208564576000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is SCHRODI trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Schrodi?

The current price movement of -8.07% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Cat-Themed. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.