About SCHIZO SCHIZO is a memecoin inspired by popular surreal memes, which are characterized by their strange and unique brand of ironic humor that challenges reality and absurdity. These memes often feature bizarre, nonsensical humor that defies traditional logic and comedic structure. The aim of SCHIZO is to reunite a community of people who share this niche humor and enjoy its deep irony. By creating a space where like-minded individuals can connect and share their love for surreal memes, SCHIZO fosters a sense of belonging and creativity. The project celebrates the humor and creativity of surreal memes and encourages user participation through events and challenges, making the experience interactive and engaging. Ultimately, SCHIZO aims to bring joy, laughter, and a touch of the surreal to its community members.

What is the current trading price of SCHIZO?

SCHIZO (SCHIZO) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 27.66% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing SCHIZO's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in SCHIZO?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is SCHIZO's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #5554 with a market capitalization of ₦125747456.74961797888000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about SCHIZO?

With 999992830.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to SCHIZO's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does SCHIZO stack up against similar assets?

Against other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens, SCHIZO continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.