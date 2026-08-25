ScamFari Price (SCM)
The live ScamFari (SCM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SCM.
ScamFari currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 352,358, with a circulating supply of 100.00B SCM. During the last 24 hours, SCM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00104441, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SCM moved -0.53% in the last hour and +22.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of ScamFari is $ 352.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SCM is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 352.36K.
-0.53%
+0.44%
+22.61%
+22.61%
In 2040, the price of ScamFari could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about? Scamfari is a crowd-sourcing platform by the HAPI Foundation, dedicated to making the blockchain safer. It addresses the rising threat of fraud in the cryptocurrency space by empowering users to report scams, phishing sites, and malicious projects. Through a user-friendly website, individuals can submit evidence-backed reports, which are meticulously validated using real-time tools and authoritative data sources. Valid reports are rewarded, fostering a community-driven effort against fraud. Scamfari integrates blockchain technology and smart contracts for transparency, privacy, and secure rewards. By uniting users and technology, Scamfari aims to create a more reliable and trustworthy blockchain ecosystem.
What makes your project unique? Scamfari's distinctiveness stems from:
History of your project. Around 1 Year Ago: HAPI team initiates Scamfari to combat fraud in the crypto space. Goal: Engage community in reporting fraudulent wallets and counter terrorist financing. Months Leading Up to Launch: Scamfari's user-friendly platform is developed, integrating blockchain and smart contracts. Rigorous testing ensures security and functionality. Launch: Scamfari goes live, empowering users to report scams and fraud. Community involvement grows rapidly. Post-Launch: Platform refines verification processes based on user feedback. Reward system encourages active participation. Public Impact: Scamfari gains recognition for exposing scams and malicious projects. Contributes to reducing fraud in the blockchain ecosystem. Ongoing Development: HAPI team continuously improves Scamfari, adapting to emerging fraud tactics and enhancing user experience. https://www.coindesk.com/consensus-magazine/2023/03/21/ukraine-crypto-hapi/?outputType=amp https://www.coindesk.com/consensus-magazine/2023/02/13/pro-war-russians-raise-millions-in-crypto-ukrainians-block-their-wallets-coindesk/?outputType=amp https://news.bitcoin.com/most-crypto-sent-from-wallets-sponsoring-russia-in-ukraine-war-reaches-cexs-binance-research-shows What’s next for your project? Expanding Engagement: Growing the user community for more impactful reporting. Advanced Verification: Enhancing verification methods with advanced technologies. Diverse Scam Coverage: Adding new scam categories to address evolving threats. Blockchain Integration: Exploring deeper integration with blockchain capabilities. Partnerships: Collaborating with cybersecurity firms and regulatory bodies. Educational Outreach: Creating resources to raise awareness about scams. Enhanced Rewards: Improving incentives to encourage participation. User Experience: Continuously refining the platform's usability. Data Insights: Offering analytics on reported scam trends. Regulatory Compliance: Ensuring adherence to relevant regulations. What can your token be used for?
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the live value of ScamFari today?
Today, ScamFari trades at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 0.43% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.
How volatile is SCM right now?
The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.
What liquidity conditions does ScamFari have today?
ScamFari holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.
What price levels has SCM traded within today?
Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between ₦ and ₦. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.
What is today's trading volume for SCM?
A total of ₦-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.
How should investors interpret ScamFari's risk level?
Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Ethereum Ecosystem,Linea Ecosystem,Aurora Ecosystem asset built on --, SCM's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.
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