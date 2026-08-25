ScamFari Price Today

The live ScamFari (SCM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SCM.

ScamFari currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 352,358, with a circulating supply of 100.00B SCM. During the last 24 hours, SCM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00104441, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SCM moved -0.53% in the last hour and +22.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ScamFari (SCM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 352.36K$ 352.36K $ 352.36K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 352.36K$ 352.36K $ 352.36K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of ScamFari is $ 352.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SCM is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 352.36K.