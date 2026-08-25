What Is Scala (XLA)?

Scala is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency project linking Web 3.0 and IPFS storage technologies to build a globally scalable and mobile-friendly ecosystem. The network runs on a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism called Panthera, which is highly efficient on CPU and ARM devices. Scala is fully open-source and community-driven. Anyone can discuss, influence, or work on its development through the Community Contribution System (CCS). XLA is the native utility coin that is used for: Fees for processing transactions and storing data Rewarding miners for their contribution to securing the network Enabling features in Scala’s applications ecosystem Scala applications include: Scala Share which is a decentralized and IPFS-based file sharing tool

Android Miner that allows any mobile device to mine XLA and get mining rewards GUI, CLI and mobile wallets to easily store, send and receive XLA on any platform

Network Explorer to provide information about transactions and the understanding of network performance Diardi, which is Scala’s custom light delayed proof-of-work implementation built on IPFS, that provides security to the network How Many XLA Coins Are There in Circulation? Scala launched its mainnet on January 22, 2018. It was called “Stellite” back then, with a max supply of 21 billion coins. It was renamed to “Scala” on August 13, 2019 due to trademark issues with the name “Stellite”. 25% of the block reward goes to the Diardi node maintainers for the maintenance and support of the IPFS-based nodes which are the cornerstone of Scala’s network security. On July 31, 2020, Scala moved away from a capped supply to an infinite supply with a tail emission, to ensure the sustainability and growth of the project over time.

What is the Diardi protocol?

Scala has implemented a light version of the Delayed Proof of Work (dPoW) protocol that they called Diardi, which is the backbone of their network security. Essentially, dPoW checkpoints the daemons blocks onto another stronger chain (like Bitcoin). Deriving from the ideas of dPoW, Scala implemented their own version of dPoW which doesn’t use any other blockchain. Instead, their variant (Diardi) uses the same database as that of their own blockchain. This is made possible by a system utilizing IPFS and the Lightning Memory-Mapped Database Manager (LMDB). Scala is one of the first projects in the world – if not the only one! – to use IPFS in a way that impacts the actual consensus of the blockchain, providing an additional layer of security against threats such as 51% attacks. Watch the IPFS meetup presentation for more information about this innovative solution. Is it possible to mine XLA on a mobile device? Yes! Scala’s Proof of Work algorithm provides resistance against specialized hardware and GPUs, which allows smaller miners to be profitable. This algorithm is able to run on any CPU regardless of architecture, but it performs exceptionally well on ARM (mobile) processors in comparison to Intel/AMD, keeping power efficiency as a factor. Scala developed their own customized temperature calculation algorithm (AMAYC) that uses novel Machine Learning functions to keep phones mining in safe temperatures, and even implements a static temperature control layer to protect the device from overheating. Scala’s Android Miner is the reference for real mobile mining, and has been forked numerous times by other cryptocurrency projects.

What is Scala Share?

Scala Share is a secure, fast and decentralized content delivery network (CDN) that allows users to easily upload and share files. It uses Scala's Diardi nodes to pin files ephemerally and ensure storage space for a certain period of time. The underlying IPFS technology ensures decentralization and security. It is open source, easily scalable and fast. Related Pages Learn more about Scala here. Watch a presentation about the Scala Mobile Miner here. Download Scala Mobile Miner here. Use Scala Share to upload any file safely and freely.

What is today's price of Scala (XLA)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -11.83%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of XLA are in circulation?

The circulating supply of XLA is 14422421026.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Scala?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of XLA across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Scala today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦47718997.39749858728000, positioning Scala at rank #6756 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is XLA being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Scala?

The recent price movement of -11.83% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Privacy Coins,Mobile Mining,Privacy, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.