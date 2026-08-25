SCADA Price Today

The live SCADA (SCADA) price today is $ 0.00147346, with a 28.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCADA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00147346 per SCADA.

SCADA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 272,603, with a circulating supply of 185.01M SCADA. During the last 24 hours, SCADA traded between $ 0.00114185 (low) and $ 0.00167304 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00952474, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SCADA moved +0.05% in the last hour and +37.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.44K.

SCADA (SCADA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 272.60K$ 272.60K $ 272.60K Volume (24H) $ 13.44K$ 13.44K $ 13.44K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 445.00K$ 445.00K $ 445.00K Circulation Supply 185.01M 185.01M 185.01M Total Supply 302,008,467.7188422 302,008,467.7188422 302,008,467.7188422

The current Market Cap of SCADA is $ 272.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.44K. The circulating supply of SCADA is 185.01M, with a total supply of 302008467.7188422. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 445.00K.