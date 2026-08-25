Savanna Survival Price Today

The live Savanna Survival (SVSA) price today is $ 0.0011421, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current SVSA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0011421 per SVSA.

Savanna Survival currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 219,061, with a circulating supply of 191.81M SVSA. During the last 24 hours, SVSA traded between $ 0.00114187 (low) and $ 0.00114258 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.085655, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SVSA moved +0.01% in the last hour and +0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.59.

Savanna Survival (SVSA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 219.06K$ 219.06K $ 219.06K Volume (24H) $ 3.59$ 3.59 $ 3.59 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.14M$ 1.14M $ 1.14M Circulation Supply 191.81M 191.81M 191.81M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Savanna Survival is $ 219.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.59. The circulating supply of SVSA is 191.81M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.14M.