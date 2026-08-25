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The live Satozhi price today is 0.0056929 USD.SATOZ market cap is 88,106 USD. Track real-time SATOZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Satozhi price today is 0.0056929 USD.SATOZ market cap is 88,106 USD. Track real-time SATOZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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SATOZ Price Info

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SATOZ Official Website

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SATOZ Price Forecast

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Satozhi Price (SATOZ)

Unlisted

1 SATOZ to USD Live Price:

$0.00564589
$0.00564589$0.00564589
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Satozhi (SATOZ) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:48:48 (UTC+8)

Satozhi Price Today

The live Satozhi (SATOZ) price today is $ 0.0056929, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current SATOZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0056929 per SATOZ.

Satozhi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 88,106, with a circulating supply of 15.47M SATOZ. During the last 24 hours, SATOZ traded between $ 0.00568073 (low) and $ 0.00585094 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.92, while the all-time low was $ 0.00490497.

In short-term performance, SATOZ moved -0.19% in the last hour and +14.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 140.24.

Satozhi (SATOZ) Market Information

$ 88.11K
$ 88.11K$ 88.11K

$ 140.24
$ 140.24$ 140.24

$ 88.11K
$ 88.11K$ 88.11K

15.47M
15.47M 15.47M

15,473,305.74980039
15,473,305.74980039 15,473,305.74980039

The current Market Cap of Satozhi is $ 88.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 140.24. The circulating supply of SATOZ is 15.47M, with a total supply of 15473305.74980039. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 88.11K.

Satozhi Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00568073
$ 0.00568073$ 0.00568073
24H Low
$ 0.00585094
$ 0.00585094$ 0.00585094
24H High

$ 0.00568073
$ 0.00568073$ 0.00568073

$ 0.00585094
$ 0.00585094$ 0.00585094

$ 2.92
$ 2.92$ 2.92

$ 0.00490497
$ 0.00490497$ 0.00490497

-0.19%

-0.20%

+14.40%

+14.40%

Price Prediction for Satozhi

Satozhi (SATOZ) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SATOZ in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Satozhi (SATOZ) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Satozhi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Satozhi will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SATOZ price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Satozhi Price Prediction.

What is Satozhi (SATOZ)

SATOZHI (SATOZ) Was formed using a technical protocol similar to Bitcoin (BTC) which was created according to Satoshi Nakamoto's proposal. If in Bitcoin (BTC) we are familiar with the Proof-of-Work (PoW) protocol then at Satozhi (SATOZ) a better protocol is made, known as Proof-of-Burn (PoB).

How does the Proof-of-Burn (PoB) protocol work? Satozhi (SATOZ) is the first token in the world to use this new protocol. This protocol uses the logic of burning the token supply in the block chain, and then creating a new token in the pool every 10 minutes.

How many prize will you get from burning SATOZ? the user will get a prize every 10 minutes. The prize distributed is 50 SATOZ, this calculation is obtained from the personal percentage that users burn up to the total inventory that has been burned. The bigger the user burns, the bigger the portion the user gets from a total of 50 SATOZ / 10 minutes.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Satozhi (SATOZ) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemEthereum EcosystemMeme

About Satozhi

What is the live price of Satozhi?

Satozhi is trading at ₦7.732756832547314552000, showing a price movement of -0.20% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is SATOZ today?

The price volatility of SATOZ within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Satozhi?

The token fluctuated between ₦7.7162261275196308024000 (low) and ₦7.9474250841968741072000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has SATOZ generated?

In the last 24 hours, SATOZ accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦3966.2825538896096000, and the all-time low is ₦6.6624989514903830136000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Satozhi?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does SATOZ compare to other BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Tron Ecosystem tokens?

Within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Tron Ecosystem category, SATOZ shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Satozhi

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:48:48 (UTC+8)

Satozhi (SATOZ) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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