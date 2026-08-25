SatoshiVM Price Today

The live SatoshiVM (SAVM) price today is $ 0.0050216, with a 1.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAVM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0050216 per SAVM.

SatoshiVM currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 36,925, with a circulating supply of 7.35M SAVM. During the last 24 hours, SAVM traded between $ 0.00500528 (low) and $ 0.00509475 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.77, while the all-time low was $ 0.00326.

In short-term performance, SAVM moved -0.05% in the last hour and +24.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.11.

SatoshiVM (SAVM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 36.93K$ 36.93K $ 36.93K Volume (24H) $ 3.11$ 3.11 $ 3.11 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 105.45K$ 105.45K $ 105.45K Circulation Supply 7.35M 7.35M 7.35M Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SatoshiVM is $ 36.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.11. The circulating supply of SAVM is 7.35M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 105.45K.