Satoshi Cash Network Price Today

The live Satoshi Cash Network (SCASH) price today is $ 0.052958, with a 6.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCASH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.052958 per SCASH.

Satoshi Cash Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 376,916, with a circulating supply of 7.12M SCASH. During the last 24 hours, SCASH traded between $ 0.04922174 (low) and $ 0.06177 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.538881, while the all-time low was $ 0.00368375.

In short-term performance, SCASH moved +0.80% in the last hour and +4.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.40K.

Satoshi Cash Network (SCASH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 376.92K$ 376.92K $ 376.92K Volume (24H) $ 25.40K$ 25.40K $ 25.40K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 376.93K$ 376.93K $ 376.93K Circulation Supply 7.12M 7.12M 7.12M Total Supply 7,124,350.0 7,124,350.0 7,124,350.0

The current Market Cap of Satoshi Cash Network is $ 376.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.40K. The circulating supply of SCASH is 7.12M, with a total supply of 7124350.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 376.93K.