Satoshi AI is an AI agent trained on Satoshi Nakamoto's written work, providing actionable on-chain insights for Bitcoin and conversing with token holders.

What is today's price of Satoshi AI agent by Virtuals (SAINT)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 5.79%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of SAINT are in circulation?

The circulating supply of SAINT is 1000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Satoshi AI agent by Virtuals?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of SAINT across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Satoshi AI agent by Virtuals today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦134723208.50170788992000, positioning Satoshi AI agent by Virtuals at rank #5473 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is SAINT being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Satoshi AI agent by Virtuals?

The recent price movement of 5.79% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Meme,Base Ecosystem,AI Meme,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.