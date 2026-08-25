Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Sao Paulo FC Fan Token price today is 0.01537193 USD.SPFC market cap is 104,720 USD. Track real-time SPFC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Sao Paulo FC Fan Token price today is 0.01537193 USD.SPFC market cap is 104,720 USD. Track real-time SPFC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About SPFC

SPFC Price Info

What is SPFC

SPFC Official Website

SPFC Tokenomics

SPFC Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Sao Paulo FC Fan Token Logo

Sao Paulo FC Fan Token Price (SPFC)

Unlisted

1 SPFC to USD Live Price:

$0.01539522
$0.01539522$0.01539522
-0.09%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Sao Paulo FC Fan Token (SPFC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:47:32 (UTC+8)

Sao Paulo FC Fan Token Price Today

The live Sao Paulo FC Fan Token (SPFC) price today is $ 0.01537193, with a 9.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPFC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01537193 per SPFC.

Sao Paulo FC Fan Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 104,720, with a circulating supply of 6.82M SPFC. During the last 24 hours, SPFC traded between $ 0.01450186 (low) and $ 0.01744074 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.33, while the all-time low was $ 0.00983003.

In short-term performance, SPFC moved -2.19% in the last hour and -11.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 115.30.

Sao Paulo FC Fan Token (SPFC) Market Information

$ 104.72K
$ 104.72K$ 104.72K

$ 115.30
$ 115.30$ 115.30

$ 307.18K
$ 307.18K$ 307.18K

6.82M
6.82M 6.82M

20,000,000.0
20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sao Paulo FC Fan Token is $ 104.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 115.30. The circulating supply of SPFC is 6.82M, with a total supply of 20000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 307.18K.

Sao Paulo FC Fan Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01450186
$ 0.01450186$ 0.01450186
24H Low
$ 0.01744074
$ 0.01744074$ 0.01744074
24H High

$ 0.01450186
$ 0.01450186$ 0.01450186

$ 0.01744074
$ 0.01744074$ 0.01744074

$ 2.33
$ 2.33$ 2.33

$ 0.00983003
$ 0.00983003$ 0.00983003

-2.19%

-9.33%

-11.11%

-11.11%

Price Prediction for Sao Paulo FC Fan Token

Sao Paulo FC Fan Token (SPFC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SPFC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Sao Paulo FC Fan Token (SPFC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Sao Paulo FC Fan Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Sao Paulo FC Fan Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SPFC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Sao Paulo FC Fan Token Price Prediction.

What is Sao Paulo FC Fan Token (SPFC)

Fan Tokens allow fans across multiple sports verticals to exercise their share of influence within their favourite teams/leagues/clubs. Through Socios.com, fans are empowered to participate in certain club decisions, for example, choosing a goal celebration song in a football stadium, choosing which fighters should go head to head in MMA, and more. Thanks to Fan Tokens, holders receive access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as player meet and greets, training day events & much much more.

The growing list of partnerships launching their Fan Tokens on the Socios.com platform includes some of the biggest sporting organizations in the world such as FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Manchester City, UFC, ROUSH Fenway Racing, Aston Martin, just to name a few.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Sao Paulo FC Fan Token (SPFC) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemChiliz EcosystemFan Token

About Sao Paulo FC Fan Token

What is Sao Paulo FC Fan Token about?

Fan Tokens allow fans across multiple sports to have a say in their favorite teams, leagues, or clubs. Through Socios.com, fans can participate in club decisions, such as choosing a goal celebration song or selecting matchups in MMA. Fan Token holders also gain access to exclusive experiences like player meet and greets and training day events.

What makes Sao Paulo FC Fan Token unique?

The Socios.com platform hosts Fan Tokens from major sporting organizations, including FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Manchester City, UFC, ROUSH Fenway Racing, and Aston Martin, among others.

What is the live trading price of Sao Paulo FC Fan Token today?

The current trading price of Sao Paulo FC Fan Token stands at ₦20.8799375954151734584000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for SPFC?

SPFC recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Sao Paulo FC Fan Token?

In the last 24 hours, Sao Paulo FC Fan Token has seen a price movement of -9.33%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Sao Paulo FC Fan Token traded in today?

Within the past day, Sao Paulo FC Fan Token fluctuated between ₦19.6981076427909499568000 and ₦23.6900352016865307312000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sao Paulo FC Fan Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:47:32 (UTC+8)

Sao Paulo FC Fan Token (SPFC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Sao Paulo FC Fan Token

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1374
$0.1374$0.1374

+358.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.0917
$2.0917$2.0917

+1,991.70%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008937
$0.008937$0.008937

+19.28%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7021
$0.7021$0.7021

+90.27%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.0850
$3.0850$3.0850

-22.87%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.0917
$2.0917$2.0917

+1,991.70%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1374
$0.1374$0.1374

+358.00%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.075700
$0.075700$0.075700

+104.43%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7021
$0.7021$0.7021

+90.27%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.085657
$0.085657$0.085657

+11.43%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage