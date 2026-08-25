Sao Paulo FC Fan Token Price Today

The live Sao Paulo FC Fan Token (SPFC) price today is $ 0.01537193, with a 9.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPFC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01537193 per SPFC.

Sao Paulo FC Fan Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 104,720, with a circulating supply of 6.82M SPFC. During the last 24 hours, SPFC traded between $ 0.01450186 (low) and $ 0.01744074 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.33, while the all-time low was $ 0.00983003.

In short-term performance, SPFC moved -2.19% in the last hour and -11.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 115.30.

Sao Paulo FC Fan Token (SPFC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 104.72K$ 104.72K $ 104.72K Volume (24H) $ 115.30$ 115.30 $ 115.30 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 307.18K$ 307.18K $ 307.18K Circulation Supply 6.82M 6.82M 6.82M Total Supply 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sao Paulo FC Fan Token is $ 104.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 115.30. The circulating supply of SPFC is 6.82M, with a total supply of 20000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 307.18K.