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The live SANTA HAT price today is 0 USD.SANTAHAT market cap is 54,888 USD. Track real-time SANTAHAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live SANTA HAT price today is 0 USD.SANTAHAT market cap is 54,888 USD. Track real-time SANTAHAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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SANTAHAT Price Info

What is SANTAHAT

SANTAHAT Official Website

SANTAHAT Tokenomics

SANTAHAT Price Forecast

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SANTA HAT Price (SANTAHAT)

Unlisted

1 SANTAHAT to USD Live Price:

$0.00005512
$0.00005512$0.00005512
+3.84%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
SANTA HAT (SANTAHAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:46:54 (UTC+8)

SANTA HAT Price Today

The live SANTA HAT (SANTAHAT) price today is $ 0, with a 3.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current SANTAHAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SANTAHAT.

SANTA HAT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 54,888, with a circulating supply of 997.16M SANTAHAT. During the last 24 hours, SANTAHAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01402674, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SANTAHAT moved -1.20% in the last hour and +21.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SANTA HAT (SANTAHAT) Market Information

$ 54.89K
$ 54.89K$ 54.89K

--
----

$ 54.89K
$ 54.89K$ 54.89K

997.16M
997.16M 997.16M

997,159,450.356921
997,159,450.356921 997,159,450.356921

The current Market Cap of SANTA HAT is $ 54.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SANTAHAT is 997.16M, with a total supply of 997159450.356921. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 54.89K.

SANTA HAT Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01402674
$ 0.01402674$ 0.01402674

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.20%

+3.70%

+21.43%

+21.43%

Price Prediction for SANTA HAT

SANTA HAT (SANTAHAT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SANTAHAT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
SANTA HAT (SANTAHAT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of SANTA HAT could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price SANTA HAT will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SANTAHAT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking SANTA HAT Price Prediction.

What is SANTA HAT (SANTAHAT)

SANTAHAT is a memecoin that celebrates the iconic Santahat from RuneScape, a beloved item that has stood the test of time as a symbol of nostalgia, status, and festivity. For years, the Santahat has been a cherished artifact within Gielinor’s vibrant, pixelated world, embodying the magic and camaraderie that unite the RuneScape community. This memecoin seeks to honor the legacy of the Santahat, diving into its rich history and cultural significance. Whether it was traded as a valuable item or worn proudly during holiday events, the Santahat has become synonymous with joy and shared memories among players.

With humor and creativity at its core, SANTAHAT brings fresh perspectives to the meme universe. It bridges the gap between the virtual world of RuneScape and the broader digital culture, offering a playful yet meaningful tribute to the magic of Gielinor. SANTAHAT is more than just a memecoin; it’s a celebration of the game’s enduring influence and a testament to the creativity of its players. By blending nostalgia with modern meme culture, SANTAHAT aims to captivate fans both old and new, reminding everyone of the joy and wonder found in RuneScape’s festive spirit.

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SANTA HAT (SANTAHAT) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Christmas ThemedMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About SANTA HAT

What is SANTA HAT about?

SANTAHAT is a memecoin that celebrates the iconic Santahat from RuneScape, a beloved item that has stood the test of time as a symbol of nostalgia, status, and festivity. For years, the Santahat has been a cherished artifact within Gielinor’s vibrant, pixelated world, embodying the magic and camaraderie that unite the RuneScape community. This memecoin seeks to honor the legacy of the Santahat, diving into its rich history and cultural significance. Whether it was traded as a valuable item or worn proudly during holiday events, the Santahat has become synonymous with joy and shared memories among players.

What makes SANTA HAT unique?

With humor and creativity at its core, SANTAHAT brings fresh perspectives to the meme universe. It bridges the gap between the virtual world of RuneScape and the broader digital culture, offering a playful yet meaningful tribute to the magic of Gielinor. SANTAHAT is more than just a memecoin; it’s a celebration of the game’s enduring influence and a testament to the creativity of its players. By blending nostalgia with modern meme culture, SANTAHAT aims to captivate fans both old and new, reminding everyone of the joy and wonder found in RuneScape’s festive spirit.

What is the real-time price of SANTA HAT today?

The live price of SANTA HAT stands at ₦, moving 3.69% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for SANTAHAT?

SANTAHAT has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is SANTA HAT showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is SANTAHAT currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SANTAHAT is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of SANTA HAT?

With a market cap of ₦74555245.48557975744000, SANTA HAT is ranked #6197, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has SANTAHAT seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does SANTA HAT compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦19.0527445718991584112000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence SANTAHAT's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (997159450.356921 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Christmas Themed, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SANTA HAT

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:46:54 (UTC+8)

SANTA HAT (SANTAHAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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