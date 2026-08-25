Santa Coin Price Today

The live Santa Coin (SANTA) price today is $ 0, with a 1.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current SANTA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SANTA.

Santa Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 137,163, with a circulating supply of 220.31T SANTA. During the last 24 hours, SANTA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SANTA moved -0.39% in the last hour and +15.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Santa Coin (SANTA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 137.16K$ 137.16K $ 137.16K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 137.16K$ 137.16K $ 137.16K Circulation Supply 220.31T 220.31T 220.31T Total Supply 220,310,523,936,299.0 220,310,523,936,299.0 220,310,523,936,299.0

The current Market Cap of Santa Coin is $ 137.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SANTA is 220.31T, with a total supply of 220310523936299.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 137.16K.