SANTA by Virtuals Price Today

The live SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) price today is $ 0, with a 7.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current SANTA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SANTA.

SANTA by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 461,352, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SANTA. During the last 24 hours, SANTA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02362321, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SANTA moved +0.49% in the last hour and +57.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.01K.

SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 461.35K$ 461.35K $ 461.35K Volume (24H) $ 5.01K$ 5.01K $ 5.01K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 461.35K$ 461.35K $ 461.35K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SANTA by Virtuals is $ 461.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.01K. The circulating supply of SANTA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 461.35K.