What is the real-time price of Santa today?

The live price of Santa stands at ₦5.4354099116416383504000, moving 0.20% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for SANTA?

SANTA has traded between ₦5.2889562866552076288000 and ₦5.6344982794236931720000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Santa showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is SANTA currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SANTA is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Santa?

With a market cap of ₦742463644.40115888528000, Santa is ranked #3428, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has SANTA seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Santa compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦60.2001822702987699936000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence SANTA's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (136582323.9597147 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.