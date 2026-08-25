What is Sanin about?

As Shiba Inu unveils the Shibarium blockchain, it is our duty to continue Ryoshi's legacy with a decentralized token made by the people for the people. $SHIBA was an experiment, $SANIN is an experiment. When you fail, You see the mistakes and try to create the best.

What's the history of Sanin?

Taken by photographer Tetsuya Yutaka, the image reflects the growing popularity of this indigenous breed that once faced extinction. The Sanin Shiba-Inu Ikuseikai group, which has worked to preserve the breed since prewar years, is now receiving many inquiries about adopting Sanin Shiba Inu dogs.

What is the current price of Sanin?

Sanin is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of -1.54% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Sanin is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of SANIN today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦31106793.41322806488000, placing the asset at rank #7252 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Sanin's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with SANIN.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 420690000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Sanin fall under?

Sanin is part of the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact SANIN's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables SANIN to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.