What is Sandy Codex about?

CODEX is an AI-driven video framework developed by Sandwatch. Unlike most AI tools that focus on text, CODEX specializes in producing high-quality video content featuring branded characters that maintain consistent appearance, personality, and voice. This framework automates video creation, adapts to real-time audience feedback, and aims to facilitate longer-form content such as shows and movies, offering a comprehensive approach to AI video storytelling.

What is the real-time price of Sandy Codex today?

The live price of Sandy Codex stands at ₦, moving 2.23% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for SANDY?

SANDY has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Sandy Codex showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is SANDY currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SANDY is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Sandy Codex?

With a market cap of ₦27163968.9756760147176000, Sandy Codex is ranked #7403, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has SANDY seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Sandy Codex compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦18.3315874713816681616000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence SANDY's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (724418467.645916 tokens), category performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.