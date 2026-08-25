Sandclock Price Today

The live Sandclock (QUARTZ) price today is $ 0.067, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current QUARTZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.067 per QUARTZ.

Sandclock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 513,007, with a circulating supply of 7.66M QUARTZ. During the last 24 hours, QUARTZ traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 25.83, while the all-time low was $ 0.066987.

In short-term performance, QUARTZ moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 29.08.

Sandclock (QUARTZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 513.01K$ 513.01K $ 513.01K Volume (24H) $ 29.08$ 29.08 $ 29.08 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.70M$ 6.70M $ 6.70M Circulation Supply 7.66M 7.66M 7.66M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sandclock is $ 513.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 29.08. The circulating supply of QUARTZ is 7.66M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.70M.