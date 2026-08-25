About Samurai Starter Samurai Starter is a launchpad, project accelerator, and community engagement hub that incentivizes members to invest and participate in the projects driving innovation in crypto. Built on Base and raising across all EVM chains, Samurai aims to enrich the entire crypto ecosystem by incubating and launching projects which will define the future of the space. Unique Features of Samurai Starter Through our crowdfunding platform, we regularly conduct sell-out raises for top new Web3 projects, such as OrangeDX, InterSwap, and Seedify-incubated gaming projects Haven's Compass and Galaxy Games. Access to these sales is gained by staking the SAM token, or holding a SamNFT. Holders can also benefit from regular giveaways through our Samurai Sanka community platform, which incentivizes platform engagement with lottery tickets and other prizes.

What is the live price of Samurai Starter?

Samurai Starter is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 1.30% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is SAM today?

The price volatility of SAM within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Samurai Starter?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has SAM generated?

In the last 24 hours, SAM accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦72.30587428378482816000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Samurai Starter?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does SAM compare to other Launchpad,Base Ecosystem,Sonic Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Launchpad,Base Ecosystem,Sonic Ecosystem category, SAM shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.