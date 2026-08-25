Samsunspor Fan Token Price Today

The live Samsunspor Fan Token (SAM) price today is $ 0.150353, with a 1.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.150353 per SAM.

Samsunspor Fan Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 392,253, with a circulating supply of 2.61M SAM. During the last 24 hours, SAM traded between $ 0.148317 (low) and $ 0.151041 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 19.44, while the all-time low was $ 0.00229751.

In short-term performance, SAM moved -0.42% in the last hour and +2.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.29K.

Samsunspor Fan Token (SAM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 392.25K$ 392.25K $ 392.25K Volume (24H) $ 23.29K$ 23.29K $ 23.29K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 826.97K$ 826.97K $ 826.97K Circulation Supply 2.61M 2.61M 2.61M Total Supply 5,500,000.0 5,500,000.0 5,500,000.0

The current Market Cap of Samsunspor Fan Token is $ 392.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.29K. The circulating supply of SAM is 2.61M, with a total supply of 5500000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 826.97K.