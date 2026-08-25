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The live Salvator Mundi price today is 0 USD.MUNDI market cap is 212,786 USD. Track real-time MUNDI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Salvator Mundi price today is 0 USD.MUNDI market cap is 212,786 USD. Track real-time MUNDI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Salvator Mundi Price (MUNDI)

Unlisted

1 MUNDI to USD Live Price:

$0.00020821
$0.00020821$0.00020821
-0.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Salvator Mundi (MUNDI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:44:08 (UTC+8)

Salvator Mundi Price Today

The live Salvator Mundi (MUNDI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current MUNDI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MUNDI.

Salvator Mundi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 212,786, with a circulating supply of 999.74M MUNDI. During the last 24 hours, MUNDI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.096662, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MUNDI moved +0.10% in the last hour and +19.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.07K.

Salvator Mundi (MUNDI) Market Information

$ 212.79K
$ 212.79K$ 212.79K

$ 1.07K
$ 1.07K$ 1.07K

$ 212.79K
$ 212.79K$ 212.79K

999.74M
999.74M 999.74M

999,744,628.484839
999,744,628.484839 999,744,628.484839

The current Market Cap of Salvator Mundi is $ 212.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.07K. The circulating supply of MUNDI is 999.74M, with a total supply of 999744628.484839. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 212.79K.

Salvator Mundi Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.096662
$ 0.096662$ 0.096662

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.10%

-0.69%

+19.32%

+19.32%

Price Prediction for Salvator Mundi

Salvator Mundi (MUNDI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MUNDI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Salvator Mundi (MUNDI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Salvator Mundi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Salvator Mundi will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MUNDI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Salvator Mundi Price Prediction.

What is Salvator Mundi (MUNDI)

$MUNDI represents a paradigm shift in how cultural symbols are monetized in the digital age. By combining the memetic power of Salvator Mundi with the market dynamics of crypto, this project has the potential to redefine art’s role in the global digital economy.

The painting's mystique is not rooted solely in its religious subject matter but in the story behind it: a missing masterpiece, debates over its history, and its emergence as a symbol of art’s commodification in the modern age. The Salvator Mundi became an idea greater than the artwork itself, a meme tied to exclusivity, cultural capital, and the rising financial power of Saudi Arabia.

This memetic resonance forms the foundation of $MUNDI, a meme-coin that captures the intrigue and symbolic weight of the Salvator Mundi painting in the digital age.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Salvator Mundi (MUNDI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemeSolana Ecosystem

About Salvator Mundi

What is Salvator Mundi about?

$MUNDI represents a paradigm shift in how cultural symbols are monetized in the digital age. By combining the memetic power of Salvator Mundi with the market dynamics of crypto, this project has the potential to redefine art’s role in the global digital economy.

What makes Salvator Mundi unique?

The painting's mystique is not rooted solely in its religious subject matter but in the story behind it: a missing masterpiece, debates over its history, and its emergence as a symbol of art’s commodification in the modern age. The Salvator Mundi became an idea greater than the artwork itself, a meme tied to exclusivity, cultural capital, and the rising financial power of Saudi Arabia.

What's the history of Salvator Mundi?

This memetic resonance forms the foundation of $MUNDI, a meme-coin that captures the intrigue and symbolic weight of the Salvator Mundi painting in the digital age.

What is the live trading price of Salvator Mundi today?

The current trading price of Salvator Mundi stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for MUNDI?

MUNDI recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Salvator Mundi?

In the last 24 hours, Salvator Mundi has seen a price movement of -0.69%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Salvator Mundi traded in today?

Within the past day, Salvator Mundi fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Salvator Mundi

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:44:08 (UTC+8)

Salvator Mundi (MUNDI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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