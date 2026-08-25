Salary Cat Price Today

The live Salary Cat (SALARYCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 12.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current SALARYCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SALARYCAT.

Salary Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 86,975, with a circulating supply of 965.50M SALARYCAT. During the last 24 hours, SALARYCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SALARYCAT moved +2.25% in the last hour and +12.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Salary Cat (SALARYCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 86.98K$ 86.98K $ 86.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 86.98K$ 86.98K $ 86.98K Circulation Supply 965.50M 965.50M 965.50M Total Supply 965,496,340.484987 965,496,340.484987 965,496,340.484987

The current Market Cap of Salary Cat is $ 86.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SALARYCAT is 965.50M, with a total supply of 965496340.484987. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 86.98K.