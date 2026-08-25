Salamanca Price Today

The live Salamanca (DON) price today is $ 0, with a 1.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current DON to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DON.

Salamanca currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 69,867, with a circulating supply of 1.00B DON. During the last 24 hours, DON traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00851919, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DON moved -- in the last hour and -39.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Salamanca (DON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 69.87K$ 69.87K $ 69.87K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 69.87K$ 69.87K $ 69.87K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Salamanca is $ 69.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DON is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 69.87K.