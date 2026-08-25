Sakai Vault Price Today

The live Sakai Vault (SAKAI) price today is $ 0.0192742, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAKAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0192742 per SAKAI.

Sakai Vault currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 87,271, with a circulating supply of 4.53M SAKAI. During the last 24 hours, SAKAI traded between $ 0.01926887 (low) and $ 0.01927594 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 12.21, while the all-time low was $ 0.01324854.

In short-term performance, SAKAI moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.73.

Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 87.27K$ 87.27K $ 87.27K Volume (24H) $ 13.73$ 13.73 $ 13.73 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 154.19K$ 154.19K $ 154.19K Circulation Supply 4.53M 4.53M 4.53M Total Supply 8,000,000.0 8,000,000.0 8,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sakai Vault is $ 87.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.73. The circulating supply of SAKAI is 4.53M, with a total supply of 8000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 154.19K.