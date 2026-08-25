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The live Sakai Vault price today is 0.0192742 USD.SAKAI market cap is 87,271 USD. Track real-time SAKAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Sakai Vault price today is 0.0192742 USD.SAKAI market cap is 87,271 USD. Track real-time SAKAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Sakai Vault Price (SAKAI)

Unlisted

1 SAKAI to USD Live Price:

$0.0192742
$0.0192742$0.0192742
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:42:42 (UTC+8)

Sakai Vault Price Today

The live Sakai Vault (SAKAI) price today is $ 0.0192742, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAKAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0192742 per SAKAI.

Sakai Vault currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 87,271, with a circulating supply of 4.53M SAKAI. During the last 24 hours, SAKAI traded between $ 0.01926887 (low) and $ 0.01927594 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 12.21, while the all-time low was $ 0.01324854.

In short-term performance, SAKAI moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.73.

Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Market Information

$ 87.27K
$ 87.27K$ 87.27K

$ 13.73
$ 13.73$ 13.73

$ 154.19K
$ 154.19K$ 154.19K

4.53M
4.53M 4.53M

8,000,000.0
8,000,000.0 8,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sakai Vault is $ 87.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.73. The circulating supply of SAKAI is 4.53M, with a total supply of 8000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 154.19K.

Sakai Vault Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01926887
$ 0.01926887$ 0.01926887
24H Low
$ 0.01927594
$ 0.01927594$ 0.01927594
24H High

$ 0.01926887
$ 0.01926887$ 0.01926887

$ 0.01927594
$ 0.01927594$ 0.01927594

$ 12.21
$ 12.21$ 12.21

$ 0.01324854
$ 0.01324854$ 0.01324854

-0.00%

+0.01%

+0.59%

+0.59%

Price Prediction for Sakai Vault

Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SAKAI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Sakai Vault could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Sakai Vault will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SAKAI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Sakai Vault Price Prediction.

What is Sakai Vault (SAKAI)

Sakai Vault is a new decentralized exchange platform that provides fast and secure transactions at low fees. Its perpetual exchange feature enables traders to engage in futures trading without expiration dates, while its AI-powered trading strategies offer an informed and profitable trading experience.

With its support for multiple blockchain networks, deflationary token models, and focus on scalability and user experience, Sakai Vault is at the forefront of DeFi 2.0. It aims to provide an accessible and user-friendly ecosystem for decentralized finance, unlocking new use cases and bringing the benefits of blockchain technology to a wider audience.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain Ecosystem

About Sakai Vault

What makes Sakai Vault unique?

Sakai Vault stands out with its support for multiple blockchain networks, deflationary token models, and emphasis on scalability and user experience. As a leader in DeFi 2.0, it strives to create an accessible, user-friendly ecosystem, expanding decentralized finance use cases and broadening blockchain technology's reach.

What is Sakai Vault about?

Sakai Vault is a decentralized exchange platform offering fast and secure transactions with low fees. It features perpetual exchange, allowing futures trading without expiration dates, and incorporates AI-powered strategies for informed and profitable trading.

What is Sakai Vault trading right now?

Current price: ₦26.180453150746271696000, with a price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours.

Is SAKAI attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its BNB Chain Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the Sakai Vault market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about SAKAI?

With 4527847.158223821 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Sakai Vault compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦16585.0376654082648000 and ATL of ₦17.9957031049687151952000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Sakai Vault being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Sakai Vault's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sakai Vault

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:42:42 (UTC+8)

Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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