What is Sagittarius about?

Astrofolio taps into current cultural trends by referencing memes and popular narratives within the crypto space. It allows users to speculate on or invest in cryptocurrencies based on astrological signs, which is a novel approach in the crypto space.

What makes Sagittarius unique?

This fusion of ancient wisdom with modern financial technology creates a unique niche for enthusiasts of both fields.

What's the history of Sagittarius?

Sagittarius, the Archer ????, signifies the adventurous and optimistic spirit of late autumn, from mid-November to mid-December. This season is all about seeking knowledge and new experiences. ????

What's next for Sagittarius?

Embark on a journey with the spirited and philosophical nature of Sagittarius!

Which blockchain network does Sagittarius run on?

Sagittarius operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SAGIT?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 44.86% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Sagittarius belong to?

Sagittarius falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Zodiac-Themed category. This classification helps investors compare SAGIT with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Sagittarius?

Its market capitalization is ₦203633292.92771051808000, placing the asset at rank #4936. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SAGIT is currently circulating?

There are 999521024.63996 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Sagittarius today?

Over the past day, SAGIT generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Sagittarius fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.