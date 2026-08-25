About Sage Universe Sage Universe is all about changing lives, building community, and helping each other reach their goals. At Sage Universe, we believe in the power of coming together and making real, meaningful change. Join us in this journey where you can achieve your goals and make a positive impact.

Which blockchain network does Sage Universe run on?

Sage Universe operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SAGE?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 2.65% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Sage Universe belong to?

Sage Universe falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme category. This classification helps investors compare SAGE with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Sage Universe?

Its market capitalization is ₦133040255.04819103160000, placing the asset at rank #5500. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SAGE is currently circulating?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Sage Universe today?

Over the past day, SAGE generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Sage Universe fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.