What is SAFU about?

Introducing SAFU ($SAFU), the latest meme token that has everyone buzzing. Inspired by Binance's iconic mascot tweet and backed by the registered trademark for "SAFU," this token is more than just a meme—it's a movement. Launched on Four.meme by BNB Chain, SAFU brings a fresh twist to the meme coin scene with a focus on security and innovation. By tying its name to Binance's legendary "Funds are SAFU" ethos, this token is as trustworthy as it is fun. With a solid foundation on BNB Chain, SAFU aims to redefine

What it means to be "safu" in the crypto space. Jump into the SAFU revolution and join a community that’s as safe as it is meme-worthy!

What is the current price of SAFU?

SAFU is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of -1.16% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of SAFU is ₦4.3068938597845953888000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of SAFU today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦30420843.86195606048000, placing the asset at rank #7275 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is SAFU's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with SAFU.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 1000000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does SAFU fall under?

SAFU is part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact SAFU's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables SAFU to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.