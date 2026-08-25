Safevano Wallet Price Today

The live Safevano Wallet (SAFEVANO) price today is $ 0.02194545, with a 3.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAFEVANO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02194545 per SAFEVANO.

Safevano Wallet currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 241,407, with a circulating supply of 11.00M SAFEVANO. During the last 24 hours, SAFEVANO traded between $ 0.02079544 (low) and $ 0.02611088 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.066279, while the all-time low was $ 0.00570347.

In short-term performance, SAFEVANO moved -3.07% in the last hour and +158.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.87K.

Safevano Wallet (SAFEVANO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 241.41K$ 241.41K $ 241.41K Volume (24H) $ 7.87K$ 7.87K $ 7.87K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 241.41K$ 241.41K $ 241.41K Circulation Supply 11.00M 11.00M 11.00M Total Supply 11,000,000.0 11,000,000.0 11,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Safevano Wallet is $ 241.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.87K. The circulating supply of SAFEVANO is 11.00M, with a total supply of 11000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 241.41K.