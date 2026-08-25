What is SafeMoon Inu about?

SafeMoon Inu is a community-driven meme and gaming token. It features an Anti-PaperHand system that distributes 2% of every transaction to holders, incentivizing long-term holding and rewarding active participation. Launched on May 13, 2021, by a global group of early community members, SafeMoon Inu aims to create a sustainable and engaging ecosystem for its users.

What makes SafeMoon Inu unique?

SafeMoon Inu stands out by being more than just a meme token. The SMI community is actively developing a crypto gaming platform called SMI Play, which will introduce play-to-earn opportunities with in-game NFTs. This platform will initially launch with a top-view looter shooter game titled "Moonshot Voyage," with plans to expand the game library in the near future.

What's the history of SafeMoon Inu?

SafeMoon Inu was launched on May 13, 2021, by a group of early community members from around the world. Since its inception, the project has focused on building a strong community-driven approach and expanding its offerings beyond a traditional meme token.

What's next for SafeMoon Inu?

The upcoming launch of the SMI Play gaming platform is a significant milestone for SafeMoon Inu. This platform will debut with the game "Moonshot Voyage," a top-view looter shooter, with additional games planned for release shortly after. The expansion into gaming and NFTs is expected to enhance the token's utility and rewards for holders.

What can SafeMoon Inu be used for?

SafeMoon Inu can be used as a smart ERC20 token with potential for growth. It also serves as a key component in the SMI Play gaming platform, offering holders rewards through the Anti-PaperHand system and access to play-to-earn opportunities with in-game NFTs.

What is SafeMoon Inu's current price?

SafeMoon Inu trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -0.37% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of SMI?

With a market cap of ₦510144077.07084745448000, SMI is ranked #3840 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does SafeMoon Inu generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of SMI?

There are 1000000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

SafeMoon Inu fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does SafeMoon Inu compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence SMI?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does SMI behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.