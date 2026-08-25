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The live SafeMoon Inu price today is 0 USD.SMI market cap is 375,571 USD. Track real-time SMI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live SafeMoon Inu price today is 0 USD.SMI market cap is 375,571 USD. Track real-time SMI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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SafeMoon Inu Price (SMI)

Unlisted

1 SMI to USD Live Price:

$0.000000377787
$0.000000377787$0.000000377787
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:41:17 (UTC+8)

SafeMoon Inu Price Today

The live SafeMoon Inu (SMI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current SMI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SMI.

SafeMoon Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 375,571, with a circulating supply of 1.00T SMI. During the last 24 hours, SMI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SMI moved -0.58% in the last hour and +29.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Market Information

$ 375.57K
$ 375.57K$ 375.57K

--
----

$ 375.57K
$ 375.57K$ 375.57K

1.00T
1.00T 1.00T

1,000,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SafeMoon Inu is $ 375.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SMI is 1.00T, with a total supply of 1000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 375.57K.

SafeMoon Inu Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.58%

-0.37%

+29.59%

+29.59%

Price Prediction for SafeMoon Inu

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SMI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of SafeMoon Inu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price SafeMoon Inu will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SMI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking SafeMoon Inu Price Prediction.

What is SafeMoon Inu (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu is a community driven meme & gaming token. The Anti-PaperHand system distributes 2% of every transaction to holders. This incentivizes all hodlers and rewards people that stay on board. Launched on 13/05/2021 by the early community members based all over the world.

Safemoon Inu is not just a meme token. SMI community is developing a crypto gaming platform called SMI Play. The upcoming play-to-earn gaming platform with in-game NFTs will offer additional rewards for SMI token holders. SMI Play will launch with one game available at first: a top-view looter shooter with project name “Moonshot Voyage”, with more games to come shortly after.

SafeMoon Inu is a smart ERC20 token with beyond moon potential that is here to stay.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemMeme

About SafeMoon Inu

What is SafeMoon Inu about?

SafeMoon Inu is a community-driven meme and gaming token. It features an Anti-PaperHand system that distributes 2% of every transaction to holders, incentivizing long-term holding and rewarding active participation. Launched on May 13, 2021, by a global group of early community members, SafeMoon Inu aims to create a sustainable and engaging ecosystem for its users.

What makes SafeMoon Inu unique?

SafeMoon Inu stands out by being more than just a meme token. The SMI community is actively developing a crypto gaming platform called SMI Play, which will introduce play-to-earn opportunities with in-game NFTs. This platform will initially launch with a top-view looter shooter game titled "Moonshot Voyage," with plans to expand the game library in the near future.

What's the history of SafeMoon Inu?

SafeMoon Inu was launched on May 13, 2021, by a group of early community members from around the world. Since its inception, the project has focused on building a strong community-driven approach and expanding its offerings beyond a traditional meme token.

What's next for SafeMoon Inu?

The upcoming launch of the SMI Play gaming platform is a significant milestone for SafeMoon Inu. This platform will debut with the game "Moonshot Voyage," a top-view looter shooter, with additional games planned for release shortly after. The expansion into gaming and NFTs is expected to enhance the token's utility and rewards for holders.

What can SafeMoon Inu be used for?

SafeMoon Inu can be used as a smart ERC20 token with potential for growth. It also serves as a key component in the SMI Play gaming platform, offering holders rewards through the Anti-PaperHand system and access to play-to-earn opportunities with in-game NFTs.

What is SafeMoon Inu's current price?

SafeMoon Inu trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -0.37% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of SMI?

With a market cap of ₦510144077.07084745448000, SMI is ranked #3840 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does SafeMoon Inu generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of SMI?

There are 1000000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

SafeMoon Inu fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does SafeMoon Inu compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence SMI?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does SMI behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SafeMoon Inu

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:41:17 (UTC+8)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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