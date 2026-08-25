Safe Scan Price Today

The live Safe Scan (SN76) price today is $ 0.590188, with a 4.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN76 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.590188 per SN76.

Safe Scan currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 651,294, with a circulating supply of 1.10M SN76. During the last 24 hours, SN76 traded between $ 0.560937 (low) and $ 0.627186 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.56, while the all-time low was $ 0.01123731.

In short-term performance, SN76 moved -1.15% in the last hour and +37.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.28K.

Safe Scan (SN76) Market Information

Market Cap $ 651.29K$ 651.29K $ 651.29K Volume (24H) $ 64.28K$ 64.28K $ 64.28K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 651.29K$ 651.29K $ 651.29K Circulation Supply 1.10M 1.10M 1.10M Total Supply 1,103,532.523087688 1,103,532.523087688 1,103,532.523087688

The current Market Cap of Safe Scan is $ 651.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.28K. The circulating supply of SN76 is 1.10M, with a total supply of 1103532.523087688. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 651.29K.