What is SAD MEOW about?

SAD MEOW is a new category of memecoins recently launched on the TON Blockchain, referred to as Audio Memecoins. These coins have an embedded mp3 file in their metadata, allowing users to play a 10-second audio clip via platforms like dextools.com or geckoterminal.com.

What makes SAD MEOW unique?

SAD MEOW was created by the team at gaspump.tv as the final test of their technology. It was designed to be embraced and taken over by the community, making it a unique example of a community-driven project in the memecoin space.

What's the history of SAD MEOW?

SAD MEOW was the first Audio Memecoin, developed as a test by the team at gaspump.tv. After its launch, it was left to the community to adopt and evolve, marking a new chapter in the use of blockchain technology for audio-integrated cryptocurrencies.

What's next for SAD MEOW?

As a community-driven project, the future of SAD MEOW will be shaped by its adopters and supporters. The team at gaspump.tv has handed over the reins, allowing the community to determine the coin's direction and potential developments.

What can SAD MEOW be used for?

SAD MEOW can be used as a unique digital asset with embedded audio, offering a new way to experience and interact with cryptocurrency. Its use cases are expected to expand as the community explores innovative applications for this Audio Memecoin.

What is the current price of SAD MEOW?

The live price of SAD MEOW (SADMEOW) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is SAD MEOW positioned in the market?

SAD MEOW currently sits at market rank #6018, supported by a market capitalization of ₦85770860.22786280760000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of SADMEOW?

The circulating supply of SADMEOW is 1000000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of SAD MEOW?

During the last 24 hours, SAD MEOW traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is SAD MEOW from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

SAD MEOW reached an all-time high of ₦3.2853723547665539848000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is SADMEOW trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for SAD MEOW?

The current price movement of 1.63% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,TON Ecosystem,Cat-Themed,TON Meme. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.