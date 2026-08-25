What is SAD HAMSTER about?

The sad hamster has taken TikTok by storm. This is a meme coin project about it.

What makes SAD HAMSTER unique?

The community is managing the token and it's bringing a lot of fun and creativity to them.

What's the history of SAD HAMSTER?

The devs have sold their tokens and exited.

What is the current price of SAD HAMSTER?

The live price of SAD HAMSTER (HAMMY) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is SAD HAMSTER positioned in the market?

SAD HAMSTER currently sits at market rank #3751, supported by a market capitalization of ₦557613144.33481327184000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of HAMMY?

The circulating supply of HAMMY is 999810990.099068 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of SAD HAMSTER?

During the last 24 hours, SAD HAMSTER traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is SAD HAMSTER from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

SAD HAMSTER reached an all-time high of ₦104.92718997358375424000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is HAMMY trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for SAD HAMSTER?

The current price movement of 5.26% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Anime-Themed. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.