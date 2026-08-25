Sacabam Price Today

The live Sacabam (SCB) price today is $ 0, with a 5.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SCB.

Sacabam currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 35,142, with a circulating supply of 39.95T SCB. During the last 24 hours, SCB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SCB moved -0.29% in the last hour and +18.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Sacabam (SCB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 35.14K$ 35.14K $ 35.14K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 41.34K$ 41.34K $ 41.34K Circulation Supply 39.95T 39.95T 39.95T Total Supply 47,000,000,000,000.0 47,000,000,000,000.0 47,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sacabam is $ 35.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SCB is 39.95T, with a total supply of 47000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.34K.