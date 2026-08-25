What is Sable about?

Sable Finance is the leading reformative primitive for ETH LSD-backed stablecoins on Arbitrum and BNB Chain. Our codebase enhances capital efficiency and maximizes yield for USDS users while minimizing the liquidity cost of protocol emissions, ensuring a frugal use of capital.

What makes Sable unique?

Sable Finance is pioneering the first decentralized stablecoin, USDS, which accepts LSD as collateral on the BNB Chain (and Arbitrum with the upcoming v2 launch). Building on Liquity’s codebase, our protocol introduces innovative features such as a shared stability pool for liquidations, multi-collateral design, improved governance token staking, and more. As a symbol of stability and resilience, Sablecoin (USDS) stands out as a premier stablecoin free from interest rates, censorship, and custodianship.

What's the history of Sable?

Sable was first introduced on the BNB Chain on March 21, marking the start of our journey. Our testnet went live on June 16, demonstrating its potential and functionality.

What's next for Sable?

The beta version will soon be launched, offering essential functions of $USDS with BNB as the sole accepted collateral. Users will be able to mint our stablecoin and utilize features such as collateral deposit, liquidation, and redemption. Following this, V2 will introduce upgraded designs, enhanced yield optimization, and a more user-friendly interface. V2 will launch on both Arbitrum and BNB Chain, utilizing LSDfi as multi-collateral to meet market demands.

What can Sable be used for?

The $SABLE token captures system-generated borrowing and redemption fees through staking. Token holders provide liquidity to the SABLE/BNB pool on a DEX and stake LP tokens in our contract, earning LP trading fees alongside borrowing and redemption fees. With the launch of v2, governance will be introduced, enabling $SABLE holders to vote on key decisions such as collateral whitelisting, emissions direction, and parameter adjustments.

What is the current price of Sable?

Trading at ₦3.3995659761040538064000, Sable has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact SABLE's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 26413874.72253932 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Sable?

Its market capitalization is ₦89795550.36730627104000, ranking #5866 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

SABLE recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Sable fit within the BNB Chain Ecosystem category?

As a BNB Chain Ecosystem token, SABLE competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.