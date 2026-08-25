Sable Price (SABLE)
The live Sable (SABLE) price today is $ 0.00250278, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SABLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00250278 per SABLE.
Sable currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 66,108, with a circulating supply of 26.41M SABLE. During the last 24 hours, SABLE traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.091172, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SABLE moved -- in the last hour and +13.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.79.
The current Market Cap of Sable is $ 66.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.79. The circulating supply of SABLE is 26.41M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 250.28K.
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+13.01%
+13.01%
In 2040, the price of Sable could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about? Sable Finance is the #1 reformative primitive for ETH LSD-backed stablecoin on Arbitrum and BNB Chain. Our codebase enables capital efficiency and yield maximization for USDS users, whilst eliminating the liquidity cost of protocol emission to achieve frugal use of capital.
What makes your project unique? Sable Finance is pioneering to give the first ever decentralized stablecoin, USDS, which accepts LSD as collateral on the BNB chain (and Arbitrum when v2 is launched). The design of our protocol is based on Liquity’s codebase, with innovative changes, such as a shared stability pool for liquidations, a multi-collateral design, governance token staking improvements and more. As the embodiment of stability and resilience, Sablecoin (USDS) emerges as the premier stablecoin free from interest rate, censorship, and custodianship.
History of your project. It was first introduced to the BNB chain on March 21, marking the beginning of our journey. And our testnet went live on June 16, showcasing its potential and functionality.
What’s next for your project? The beta version will be launched soon, offering essential functions of $USDS with BNB as the only accepted collateral. Users can mint the our stablecoin and enjoy features like collateral deposit, liquidation, and redemption. Following that, V2 will bring upgraded designs, higher yield optimization, and a user-friendly interface. V2 will be launched on Arbitrum and BNB Chain, using LSDfi as multi-collateral to meet market needs.
What can your token be used for? $SABLE token captures system-generated borrowing and redemption fees through staking. Token holders provide liquidity to the SABLE/BNB pool on a DEX and stake LP tokens in our contract, earning LP trading fees along with borrowing and redemption fees. With the launch of v2, governance will be introduced, allowing $SABLE holders to vote on matters like collateral whitelisting, emissions direction, and parameter changes.
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What is Sable about?
Sable Finance is the leading reformative primitive for ETH LSD-backed stablecoins on Arbitrum and BNB Chain. Our codebase enhances capital efficiency and maximizes yield for USDS users while minimizing the liquidity cost of protocol emissions, ensuring a frugal use of capital.
What makes Sable unique?
Sable Finance is pioneering the first decentralized stablecoin, USDS, which accepts LSD as collateral on the BNB Chain (and Arbitrum with the upcoming v2 launch). Building on Liquity’s codebase, our protocol introduces innovative features such as a shared stability pool for liquidations, multi-collateral design, improved governance token staking, and more. As a symbol of stability and resilience, Sablecoin (USDS) stands out as a premier stablecoin free from interest rates, censorship, and custodianship.
What's the history of Sable?
Sable was first introduced on the BNB Chain on March 21, marking the start of our journey. Our testnet went live on June 16, demonstrating its potential and functionality.
What's next for Sable?
The beta version will soon be launched, offering essential functions of $USDS with BNB as the sole accepted collateral. Users will be able to mint our stablecoin and utilize features such as collateral deposit, liquidation, and redemption. Following this, V2 will introduce upgraded designs, enhanced yield optimization, and a more user-friendly interface. V2 will launch on both Arbitrum and BNB Chain, utilizing LSDfi as multi-collateral to meet market demands.
What can Sable be used for?
The $SABLE token captures system-generated borrowing and redemption fees through staking. Token holders provide liquidity to the SABLE/BNB pool on a DEX and stake LP tokens in our contract, earning LP trading fees alongside borrowing and redemption fees. With the launch of v2, governance will be introduced, enabling $SABLE holders to vote on key decisions such as collateral whitelisting, emissions direction, and parameter adjustments.
What is the current price of Sable?
Trading at ₦3.3995659761040538064000, Sable has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact SABLE's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 26413874.72253932 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Sable?
Its market capitalization is ₦89795550.36730627104000, ranking #5866 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
SABLE recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Sable fit within the BNB Chain Ecosystem category?
As a BNB Chain Ecosystem token, SABLE competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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