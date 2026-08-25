Sabaka Inu Price Today

The live Sabaka Inu (SABAKA INU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SABAKA INU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SABAKA INU.

Sabaka Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 320,810, with a circulating supply of 1,000.00T SABAKA INU. During the last 24 hours, SABAKA INU traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SABAKA INU moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Sabaka Inu (SABAKA INU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 320.81K$ 320.81K $ 320.81K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 320.81K$ 320.81K $ 320.81K Circulation Supply 1,000.00T 1,000.00T 1,000.00T Total Supply 1.0e+15 1.0e+15 1.0e+15

The current Market Cap of Sabaka Inu is $ 320.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SABAKA INU is 1,000.00T, with a total supply of 1.0e+15. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 320.81K.