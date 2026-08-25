Sabai Protocol Price (SABAI)
The live Sabai Protocol (SABAI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SABAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SABAI.
Sabai Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 345,867, with a circulating supply of 557.88M SABAI. During the last 24 hours, SABAI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.072849, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SABAI moved -- in the last hour and +21.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 136.08.
The current Market Cap of Sabai Protocol is $ 345.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 136.08. The circulating supply of SABAI is 557.88M, with a total supply of 2650000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.64M.
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+21.51%
+21.51%
In 2040, the price of Sabai Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is Sabai Ecoverse? Sabai Ecoverse is an ecosystem on Polygon that bridges blockchain and real world with finance solutions and collaboration tools, enabling easy, transparent, and scalable access to real estate with gamified educational content and simple investment options in stable assets.
What makes Sabai Ecoverse unique? Sabai's uniqueness lies in providing financial tools for real estate, including the Crypto-Real Estate Index, a trading instrument based on real estate markets. All tools are accessible through a Sabai ID account with an integrated ERC-20 and ERC-721 compatible wallet. Features also include renting and lending of entities through secure contracts. Sabai will form a DAO from different audience segments and decisions will be made through voting.
History of Sabai Ecoverse Sabai Ecoverse was founded in 2021 by Vadim Bukhkalov, drawing from his 20-year track record as a successful real estate entrepreneur, including his roles as founder and CEO of Layan Green Park, VillaCarte, and La Vista Villas. Inspired by P2E technology, real estate, and customer relations, he began developing a user-friendly platform featuring gamified educational content and simplified investment options in stable assets via blockchain.
What’s next for the Sabai Ecoverse? Sabai Light (an idle clicker game) Sabai World (a learn-and-earn game in the Sim Tycoon genre) Sabai Academy (an adaptable learn-and-earn platform) Sabai Marketplace (a platform for trading NFTs, real estate shares, and fractional real estate)
What can the SABAI token be used for? Rewards in P2E games Buying and selling in-game NFT assets Speculations and DEFI 2.0 tools Generating real estate income Purchasing real estate (including fractional) Paying commissions for sale of real estate Buying/selling goods and services of partner companies
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What is the live trading price of Sabai Protocol today?
The current trading price of Sabai Protocol stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for SABAI?
SABAI recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for Sabai Protocol?
In the last 24 hours, Sabai Protocol has seen a price movement of --%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has Sabai Protocol traded in today?
Within the past day, Sabai Protocol fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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