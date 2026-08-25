What is Saad Boi about?

SAAD is a meme token fostering a community-driven ecosystem that combines transparency with structured growth milestones.

What makes Saad Boi unique?

The project features predetermined market cap targets that trigger specific actions, including exchange listing preparations, marketing initiatives, and charitable contributions to mental health organizations. The token's fundamentals are built on transparent development and community engagement.

Which blockchain network does Saad Boi run on?

Saad Boi operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SAAD?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 2.89% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Saad Boi belong to?

Saad Boi falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare SAAD with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Saad Boi?

Its market capitalization is ₦45115105.73455119632000, placing the asset at rank #6829. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SAAD is currently circulating?

There are 913181891.094583 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Saad Boi today?

Over the past day, SAAD generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Saad Boi fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.