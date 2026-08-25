RZTO Price Today

The live RZTO (RZTO) price today is $ 0, with a 1.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current RZTO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RZTO.

RZTO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 182,978, with a circulating supply of 10.00B RZTO. During the last 24 hours, RZTO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0093851, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RZTO moved +1.19% in the last hour and +21.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

RZTO (RZTO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 182.98K$ 182.98K $ 182.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 182.98K$ 182.98K $ 182.98K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of RZTO is $ 182.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RZTO is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 182.98K.