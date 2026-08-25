About RWAX RWAX is the income layer for real-world assets, providing a unified on-chain exchange where tokenized assets generate programmable income and enable high-leverage trading. Users can trade tokenized indexes, such as SPY, with up to 50x leverage, provide liquidity, and earn passive income through weekly dividend-paying vaults. RWAX enables every position to be turned into a potential cash flow, focusing on real assets and real income, built for a new era of finance.

What is the current trading price of RWAX?

RWAX (RWAX) is currently priced at ₦2.4969378655866827888000 NGN, reflecting a price movement of -26.82% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing RWAX's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Derivatives,Real World Assets (RWA),Base Ecosystem,RWA Protocol sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in RWAX?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is RWAX's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #5936 with a market capitalization of ₦91325014.11925137392000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about RWAX?

With 36614098.39989686 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to RWAX's recent performance?

The price range between ₦2.4080632534288070504000 and ₦3.3817856204087062072000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does RWAX stack up against similar assets?

Against other Derivatives,Real World Assets (RWA),Base Ecosystem,RWA Protocol tokens, RWAX continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.