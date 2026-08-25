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The live RWAX price today is 0.00183826 USD.RWAX market cap is 67,234 USD. Track real-time RWAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live RWAX price today is 0.00183826 USD.RWAX market cap is 67,234 USD. Track real-time RWAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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RWAX Price (RWAX)

Unlisted

1 RWAX to USD Live Price:

$0.00187234
$0.00187234$0.00187234
-0.25%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
RWAX (RWAX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:38:43 (UTC+8)

RWAX Price Today

The live RWAX (RWAX) price today is $ 0.00183826, with a 26.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current RWAX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00183826 per RWAX.

RWAX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 67,234, with a circulating supply of 36.61M RWAX. During the last 24 hours, RWAX traded between $ 0.00177283 (low) and $ 0.00248969 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.565142, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RWAX moved -1.21% in the last hour and +23.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 373.89.

RWAX (RWAX) Market Information

$ 67.23K
$ 67.23K$ 67.23K

$ 373.89
$ 373.89$ 373.89

$ 91.82K
$ 91.82K$ 91.82K

36.61M
36.61M 36.61M

50,000,000.0
50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of RWAX is $ 67.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 373.89. The circulating supply of RWAX is 36.61M, with a total supply of 50000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 91.82K.

RWAX Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00177283
$ 0.00177283$ 0.00177283
24H Low
$ 0.00248969
$ 0.00248969$ 0.00248969
24H High

$ 0.00177283
$ 0.00177283$ 0.00177283

$ 0.00248969
$ 0.00248969$ 0.00248969

$ 0.565142
$ 0.565142$ 0.565142

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.21%

-26.82%

+23.08%

+23.08%

Price Prediction for RWAX

RWAX (RWAX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RWAX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
RWAX (RWAX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of RWAX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price RWAX will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RWAX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking RWAX Price Prediction.

What is RWAX (RWAX)

RWAX is the income layer for real-world assets. A unified onchain exchange where tokenized assets generate programmable income and enable high-leverage trading. Users can trade tokenized indexes like SPY with up to 50x leverage, provide liquidity, and earn passive income through weekly dividend-paying vaults. RWAX turns every position into a potential cashflow. Real assets. Real income. Built for a new era of finance.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About RWAX

About RWAX RWAX is the income layer for real-world assets, providing a unified on-chain exchange where tokenized assets generate programmable income and enable high-leverage trading. Users can trade tokenized indexes, such as SPY, with up to 50x leverage, provide liquidity, and earn passive income through weekly dividend-paying vaults. RWAX enables every position to be turned into a potential cash flow, focusing on real assets and real income, built for a new era of finance.

What is the current trading price of RWAX?

RWAX (RWAX) is currently priced at ₦2.4969378655866827888000 NGN, reflecting a price movement of -26.82% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing RWAX's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Derivatives,Real World Assets (RWA),Base Ecosystem,RWA Protocol sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in RWAX?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is RWAX's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #5936 with a market capitalization of ₦91325014.11925137392000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about RWAX?

With 36614098.39989686 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to RWAX's recent performance?

The price range between ₦2.4080632534288070504000 and ₦3.3817856204087062072000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does RWAX stack up against similar assets?

Against other Derivatives,Real World Assets (RWA),Base Ecosystem,RWA Protocol tokens, RWAX continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RWAX

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:38:43 (UTC+8)

RWAX (RWAX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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