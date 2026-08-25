Russian Oil Asset Fund Price Today

The live Russian Oil Asset Fund (ROAF) price today is $ 0, with a 0.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROAF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ROAF.

Russian Oil Asset Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,349.53, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M ROAF. During the last 24 hours, ROAF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01558778, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROAF moved +0.20% in the last hour and -4.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Russian Oil Asset Fund (ROAF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.35K$ 12.35K $ 12.35K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.35K$ 12.35K $ 12.35K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,869.0 999,999,869.0 999,999,869.0

The current Market Cap of Russian Oil Asset Fund is $ 12.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROAF is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999869.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.35K.