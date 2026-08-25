Rusk Token Price Today

The live Rusk Token (RUSK) price today is $ 0, with a 3.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current RUSK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RUSK.

Rusk Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 135,066, with a circulating supply of 852.17M RUSK. During the last 24 hours, RUSK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RUSK moved -0.78% in the last hour and +19.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.10K.

Rusk Token (RUSK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 135.07K$ 135.07K $ 135.07K Volume (24H) $ 1.10K$ 1.10K $ 1.10K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 135.07K$ 135.07K $ 135.07K Circulation Supply 852.17M 852.17M 852.17M Total Supply 852,170,681.1328973 852,170,681.1328973 852,170,681.1328973

The current Market Cap of Rusk Token is $ 135.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.10K. The circulating supply of RUSK is 852.17M, with a total supply of 852170681.1328973. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 135.07K.