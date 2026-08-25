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The live Rusk Token price today is 0 USD.RUSK market cap is 135,066 USD. Track real-time RUSK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Rusk Token price today is 0 USD.RUSK market cap is 135,066 USD. Track real-time RUSK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Rusk Token Price (RUSK)

Unlisted

1 RUSK to USD Live Price:

$0.00015623
$0.00015623$0.00015623
+0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Rusk Token (RUSK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:38:05 (UTC+8)

Rusk Token Price Today

The live Rusk Token (RUSK) price today is $ 0, with a 3.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current RUSK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RUSK.

Rusk Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 135,066, with a circulating supply of 852.17M RUSK. During the last 24 hours, RUSK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RUSK moved -0.78% in the last hour and +19.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.10K.

Rusk Token (RUSK) Market Information

$ 135.07K
$ 135.07K$ 135.07K

$ 1.10K
$ 1.10K$ 1.10K

$ 135.07K
$ 135.07K$ 135.07K

852.17M
852.17M 852.17M

852,170,681.1328973
852,170,681.1328973 852,170,681.1328973

The current Market Cap of Rusk Token is $ 135.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.10K. The circulating supply of RUSK is 852.17M, with a total supply of 852170681.1328973. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 135.07K.

Rusk Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.78%

+3.69%

+19.12%

+19.12%

Price Prediction for Rusk Token

Rusk Token (RUSK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RUSK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Rusk Token (RUSK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Rusk Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Rusk Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RUSK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Rusk Token Price Prediction.

What is Rusk Token (RUSK)

Rusk ($RUSK) is a community-driven memecoin launched in the end of 2024 as part of the Magic Alchemy ecosystem. Originally created as a humorous experiment, it evolved into an active token with daily usage inside blockchain-based games. Rusk serves as an in-game currency across multiple mini-games, allowing players to stake, trade, and compete. The token combines meme culture with practical utility, positioning itself as both a social phenomenon and a functional digital asset.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Rusk Token

What is the live trading price of Rusk Token today?

The current trading price of Rusk Token stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for RUSK?

RUSK recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Rusk Token?

In the last 24 hours, Rusk Token has seen a price movement of 3.69%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Rusk Token traded in today?

Within the past day, Rusk Token fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rusk Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:38:05 (UTC+8)

Rusk Token (RUSK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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