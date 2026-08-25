Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Running Away Balloon price today is 0 USD.BALLOON market cap is 184,112 USD. Track real-time BALLOON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Running Away Balloon price today is 0 USD.BALLOON market cap is 184,112 USD. Track real-time BALLOON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About BALLOON

BALLOON Price Info

What is BALLOON

BALLOON Official Website

BALLOON Tokenomics

BALLOON Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Running Away Balloon Logo

Running Away Balloon Price (BALLOON)

Unlisted

1 BALLOON to USD Live Price:

$0.00018047
$0.00018047$0.00018047
+0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Running Away Balloon (BALLOON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:37:35 (UTC+8)

Running Away Balloon Price Today

The live Running Away Balloon (BALLOON) price today is $ 0, with a 10.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current BALLOON to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BALLOON.

Running Away Balloon currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 184,112, with a circulating supply of 999.89M BALLOON. During the last 24 hours, BALLOON traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BALLOON moved -5.82% in the last hour and +200.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.29K.

Running Away Balloon (BALLOON) Market Information

$ 184.11K
$ 184.11K$ 184.11K

$ 56.29K
$ 56.29K$ 56.29K

$ 184.11K
$ 184.11K$ 184.11K

999.89M
999.89M 999.89M

999,886,462.344422
999,886,462.344422 999,886,462.344422

The current Market Cap of Running Away Balloon is $ 184.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.29K. The circulating supply of BALLOON is 999.89M, with a total supply of 999886462.344422. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 184.11K.

Running Away Balloon Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-5.82%

+10.69%

+200.30%

+200.30%

Price Prediction for Running Away Balloon

Running Away Balloon (BALLOON) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BALLOON in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Running Away Balloon (BALLOON) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Running Away Balloon could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Running Away Balloon will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BALLOON price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Running Away Balloon Price Prediction.

What is Running Away Balloon (BALLOON)

I have onboarded one of the biggest new generation meme artist “The Running Away Balloon” meme.

Memes are the internet’s modern folklore, but the people who create them rarely benefit from their impact. By onboarding the original creator of this iconic meme, we’re helping return value where it belongs. 100% of creator onboarding fees are redirected directly to the creator because internet culture should reward the people who built it.

Elmer created many memes in this style and has a staggering 1.2m followers on Facebook, truly insane mindshare scale on this new gen meme.

He is also running a lawsuit against a Meme platform that is using his artwork without compensating him for his work, so I believe this is the best way to give back and help out this great creator.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Running Away Balloon (BALLOON) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Running Away Balloon

What is today's price of Running Away Balloon (BALLOON)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 10.68%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of BALLOON are in circulation?

The circulating supply of BALLOON is 999886462.344422, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Running Away Balloon?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of BALLOON across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Running Away Balloon today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦250082264.91839856256000, positioning Running Away Balloon at rank #4667 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is BALLOON being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Running Away Balloon?

The recent price movement of 10.68% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Running Away Balloon

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:37:35 (UTC+8)

Running Away Balloon (BALLOON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Running Away Balloon

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1375
$0.1375$0.1375

+358.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.0468
$2.0468$2.0468

+1,946.80%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008931
$0.008931$0.008931

+19.20%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7039
$0.7039$0.7039

+90.75%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.2463
$3.2463$3.2463

-18.84%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.0468
$2.0468$2.0468

+1,946.80%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1375
$0.1375$0.1375

+358.33%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.077515
$0.077515$0.077515

+109.34%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7039
$0.7039$0.7039

+90.75%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.086444
$0.086444$0.086444

+12.46%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage