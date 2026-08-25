What is RUGMAN about?

RUGMAN on Hyperliquid is a creative-first, art-first memecoin project. He is intended to be a Hero of Hyperliquid and stands for justice for crypto. In the form of comedic satire, he is the anti-rugger / inverse $rug.

What makes RUGMAN unique?

RUGMAN is a wholesome hero living on Hyperliquid. His life’s dream is to become a successful quant, but all his friends think he’s a left curver! Join RUGMAN on his adventures as he discovers how quantitative he truly is.

What is the current trading price of RUGMAN?

RUGMAN ($RUG) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 0.90% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing RUGMAN's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Meme,Hyperliquid Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in $RUG?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is RUGMAN's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6189 with a market capitalization of ₦74442505.26230138840000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about $RUG?

With 100000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to RUGMAN's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does RUGMAN stack up against similar assets?

Against other Meme,Hyperliquid Ecosystem tokens, $RUG continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.