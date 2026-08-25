rudi Price Today

The live rudi (RUDI) price today is $ 0, with a 6.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current RUDI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RUDI.

rudi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 36,737, with a circulating supply of 999.25M RUDI. During the last 24 hours, RUDI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01784483, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RUDI moved -1.02% in the last hour and +36.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

rudi (RUDI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 36.74K$ 36.74K $ 36.74K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.74K$ 36.74K $ 36.74K Circulation Supply 999.25M 999.25M 999.25M Total Supply 999,251,674.213944 999,251,674.213944 999,251,674.213944

The current Market Cap of rudi is $ 36.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RUDI is 999.25M, with a total supply of 999251674.213944. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.74K.