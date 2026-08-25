About Rubicon

What makes Rubicon unique The protocol is a multi-layer system, often described as a legendary liquidity stack, which ensures users get the best price possible for their swap or trade. It also allows LPs and market makers to earn in various ways by provisioning liquidity. Rubicon features on-chain aggregation, order books, and AMMs, making it a one-stop shop for on-chain liquidity. Rubicon aims to build the World's Last Financial Exchange, a decentralized, non-custodial trading platform that democratizes access to global markets. Its mission is to accelerate the advent of an open, efficient, and transparent financial system for humanity, governed and operated by its users. Rubicon is a powerful on-chain trading platform.

What is the live price of Rubicon?

Rubicon is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of -0.87% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is RUBI today?

The price volatility of RUBI within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Rubicon?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has RUBI generated?

In the last 24 hours, RUBI accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦2.0826379197778232600000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Rubicon?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does RUBI compare to other Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem category, RUBI shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.