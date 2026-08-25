ROXONN Price Today

The live ROXONN (ROXN) price today is $ 0.00118074, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROXN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00118074 per ROXN.

ROXONN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,455, with a circulating supply of 18.17M ROXN. During the last 24 hours, ROXN traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00488486, while the all-time low was $ 0.00102346.

In short-term performance, ROXN moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 110.47.

ROXONN (ROXN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.46K$ 21.46K $ 21.46K Volume (24H) $ 110.47$ 110.47 $ 110.47 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.18M$ 1.18M $ 1.18M Circulation Supply 18.17M 18.17M 18.17M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ROXONN is $ 21.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 110.47. The circulating supply of ROXN is 18.17M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.18M.